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Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images
Alvino Hanafi

'If you don't believe, you've already failed!' – Hero Maxi Beier speaks out after Dortmund thunderbolt

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Borussia Dortmund forward Maxi Beier expressed delight after coming off the bench to score the decisive goal in BVB's 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. The German attacker highlighted the importance of belief and relentless training routines.

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Beier strike seals dramatic three points for Black and Yellows

Maxi Beier produced a moment of magic in the 80th minute to hand Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at a sold-out Signal Iduna Park. Beier initiated the move on the left wing, feeding substitute Jobe Bellingham before receiving a precise lay-off.

The 68th-minute substitute unleashed a curling 17-metre effort past Frankfurt goalkeeper Noah Atubolu into the far top corner.

The goal secured BVB's fifth win of the Bundesliga campaign, taking them to the top of the table.

Forward credits relentless practice for far-corner specialty

Speaking to Sky after the final whistle, Beier revealed that his spectacular long-range finish was no accident. "I practice those shots a lot in training," Beier explained.

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"Of course, I’m happy that it went in like that. Believing in [our ability to score late] is the most important thing."

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"If you don’t believe in it, you've already failed," the forward asserted.

Beier embraces demanding schedule amid BVB winning run

Despite BVB navigating a brutal run of matches across European and domestic competitions, Beier insisted the squad thrives under heavy workloads. "It’s been a demanding few weeks so far," Beier admitted.

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"But we all love the game and being out on the field."

Beier's decisive contribution validated Niko Kovac's second-half tactical substitutions.

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Dortmund attacker aims to maintain goalscoring touch

Beier's goal-scoring form provides Kovac with potent offensive options ahead of a crucial stretch in Dortmund's season.

BVB turn their attention to a midweek DFB-Pokal tie against Werder Bremen before facing Bayern Munich.

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The German international will look to keep his spot in Kovac's attacking rotation.


A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 