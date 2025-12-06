How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Houston Rockets to begin the thrilling NBA game on December 6, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Mavericks score 111.4 points per game on average, while the Rockets score 121.5. Dallas is grabbing 44.5 rebounds per game, while Houston is grabbing 49.4. The Mavericks average 24.9 assists, while the Rockets average 25.5.

The Mavericks average 8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game, while Houston averages 9.4 steals and 5.4 blocks.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets NBA game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Houston Rockets in an electrifying NBA game on December 6, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Dallas Mavericks team news

Cooper Flagg is shooting 47.6% from the field and averaging 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Anthony Davis is scoring 20.6 points and grabbing 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.0% and making 73.7% of his free throws.

D'Angelo Russell is shooting 39.8% from the field and averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Daniel Gafford Ankle injury Out C, Dereck Lively II Foot injury Out

Houston Rockets team news

Kevin Durant is shooting 49.3% from the field and an astounding 88.2% from the free-throw line while averaging 25.0 points per game.

Steven Adams averages 9.3 rebounds per game, comprising 4.4 defensive and 4.9 offensive rebounds.

Clint Capela is shooting 55.1% from the field while contributing 3.6 points, 0.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Dorian Finney-Smith Ankle injury Out PF, Tari Eason Oblique injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

Houston has won four of the past five encounters between the Rockets and the Mavericks, including their most recent victory on November 4, 2025, 110-102. The Rockets' impressive 133-96 performance on March 15, 2025, is just one example of how they have continuously managed to control the pace. The Mavericks' lone victory during that period occurred on February 9, 2025, when they used better execution in the closing minutes to score a 116-105 victory.

The majority of the games have been competitive, but Houston's ability to limit Dallas' offensive options and close games has been crucial. Based on these trends, if the Mavericks don't replicate their February performance and have a more effective scoring night, the upcoming game may once again favor the Rockets.

Date Results Nov 04, 2025 Rockets 110-102 Mavericks Mar 15, 2025 Rockets 133-96 Mavericks Feb 09, 2025 Mavericks 116-105 Rockets Jan 02, 2025 Rockets 110-99 Mavericks Nov 01, 2024 Rockets 108-102 Mavericks

