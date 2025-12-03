How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat is set to take place on December 3, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Heat are scoring 124.3 points per game as opposed to Dallas’ 111.1 points. Miami has an average of 46.2 rebounds per game, while the Mavericks record 44.7 rebounds. The Mavericks have 8.3 steals per game, but the Heat distribute 30.3 assists per game as opposed to Dallas' 24.5 assists.

Dallas has an average of 5.9 blocks per game, while Miami averages 4.6 blocks. Miami generates 14.5 turnovers per game as opposed to Dallas’ 15.9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Miami Heat in an electrifying NBA game on December 3, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Anthony Davis scores 21.1 points per game on average, grabs 9.9 rebounds, and shoots 75.0 percent from the free-throw line and 53.7 percent from the field.

Caleb Martin shoots 24.2% from the floor while averaging 1.3 points, 0.9 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Cooper Flagg is shooting 46.6% from the field and averaging 17.0 points, 3.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Dereck Lively II Foot injury Out PF, P.J. Washington Ankle injury Out

Miami Heat team news

Norman Powell is shooting 88.3 percent from the free-throw line and 50.9 percent from the field while scoring 25.0 points a game.

Kel'el Ware averages 10.6 rebounds per game, with 3.2 offensive and 7.4 defensive rebounds.

Davion Mitchell is generating 7.8 assists per game while committing 1.5 turnovers during 30.2 minutes.

Miami Heat injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Pelle Larsson Foot injury Day-to-Day SF, Keshad Johnson Head injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat head-to-head record

The Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat have faced off in five recent head-to-head games; Dallas has won three of them, while Miami has won the most recent. The previous meeting on November 25, 2025, finished with the Heat gaining a tight 106-102 victory, showing they can close off close games under pressure.

Dallas won 118-113 on February 14 of 2025. They also won back-to-back games in 2024, including a commanding 111-92 victory on April 11 and a 114-108 victory on March 8. Miami's best offensive performance occurred on November 25, 2024, when they won 123-118, demonstrating their ability to score a lot of points when their rhythm works.

Based on these outcomes, the forthcoming clash might go either way, with Miami wanting to retain its momentum and Dallas aiming to regain control and duplicate its past success.

Date Results Nov 25, 2025 Heat 106-102 Mavericks Feb 14, 2025 Mavericks 118-113 Heat Nov 25, 2024 Heat 123-118 Mavericks Apr 11, 2024 Mavericks 111-92 Heat Mar 08, 2024 Mavericks 114- 108 Heat

More NBA news and coverage