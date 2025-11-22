How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies to begin the high-voltage NBA game on November 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Mavericks have a 1-4 record in their division, but they have a 2-3 record in one-possession games. Memphis is 2-2 compared to Southwest Division opponents and is eighth in the West in offensive rebounds every game with 11.3, owing in part to Zach Edey's 3.0 offensive boards per game.

Dallas scores 110.8 points per game on average, 7.0 points lower than the Grizzlies' 117.8 points a game. In contrast, Memphis averages 112.8 points per game, which is 4.0 points lower than the Mavericks' average of 116.8 points.

The two teams will face each other for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won their first encounter 118-104 on November 8, powered by Ja Morant's 21 points, while Dallas' Max Christie scored 18 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will meet the Memphis Grizzlies in an electrifying NBA game on November 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date November 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Dallas Mavericks team news

Cooper Flagg is averaging 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

P.J. Washington has been averaging 24.0 points in his previous ten games.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, D'Angelo Russell Illness Day-to-Day SG. Kyrie Irving Knee injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Cedric Coward is contributing 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies.

Santi Aldama has been averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over his previous ten games.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Jaren Jackson Jr. Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, Scotty Pippen Jr. Toe injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Grizzlies have dominated this game lately, defeating the Mavericks by wide scores in each of their previous five encounters. Memphis has routinely dominated Dallas with big scoring runs and a balanced offensive attack, scoring more than 118 points in each game during that span.

The Mavericks have had trouble keeping up, particularly on defense, where mistakes have resulted in several double-digit losses. Dallas will need a significant turnaround on both ends of the court to really challenge Memphis in this rivalry, but the Grizzlies have a definite advantage going into this game due to their confidence and track record of dominance.

Date Results Nov 08, 2025 Grizzlies 118-104 Mavericks Apr 19, 2025 Grizzlies 120-106 Mavericks Apr 14, 2025 Grizzlies 132-97 Mavericks Mar 08, 2025 Grizzlies 122-111 Mavericks Jan 07, 2025 Grizzlies 119-104 Mavericks

