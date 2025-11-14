How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the LA Clippers to open the highly anticipated NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Mavericks score 107.8 points per game on average, which is just less than the Clippers' 109.5. Dallas has outperformed the Clippers on the boards, averaging 44.7 rebounds per game as opposed to 40.5.

The Mavericks average 24.6 assists, but the Clippers are not far behind with 24.7. The Clippers have been averaging 5.3 blocks per game, while Dallas has been averaging 6.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the LA Clippers in an electrifying NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Dallas Mavericks team news

Cooper Flagg is shooting 42.1% from the field and averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, with an astounding 65.9% shooting accuracy.

D'Angelo Russell averages 4.8 assists per game and 1.8 turnovers in 20.6 minutes of action.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, P.J. Washington Shoulder injury Day-to-Day PG, Dante Exum Knee injury Day-to-Day

LA Clippers team news

Ivica Zubac has averaged 10.4 rebounds per game, 7.2 on defense, and 3.3 on offense.

James Harden is averaging 4.0 turnovers in 34.4 minutes while dishing out 8.9 assists per game.

John Collins contributes 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Kawhi Leonard Injury management Day-to-Day SG, Bradley Beal Hip injury Out for Season

Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers head-to-head record

The LA Clippers have dominated the Dallas Mavericks in their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them by sizable scores. The majority of these games were dominated by the Clippers, who demonstrated their offensive depth and defensive domination in back-to-back blowouts in April 2025 with scores of 135-104 and 114-91.

Despite the Mavericks' convincing 113-97 victory in December 2024, the Clippers' general consistency and scoring prowess indicate that they might control the pace and possibly win this game again.

Date Results Apr 06, 2025 Clippers 135-104 Mavericks Apr 05, 2025 Clippers 114-91 Mavericks Dec 22, 2024 Mavericks 113-97 Clippers Dec 20, 2024 Clippers 118-95 Mavericks Oct 15, 2024 Clippers 110-96 Mavericks

