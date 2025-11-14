How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the LA Clippers to open the highly anticipated NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.
The Mavericks score 107.8 points per game on average, which is just less than the Clippers' 109.5. Dallas has outperformed the Clippers on the boards, averaging 44.7 rebounds per game as opposed to 40.5.
The Mavericks average 24.6 assists, but the Clippers are not far behind with 24.7. The Clippers have been averaging 5.3 blocks per game, while Dallas has been averaging 6.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time
The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the LA Clippers in an electrifying NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
|Date
|November 14, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
|Venue
|American Airlines Center
|Location
|Dallas, Texas
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Dallas Mavericks team news
Cooper Flagg is shooting 42.1% from the field and averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
Daniel Gafford is averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, with an astounding 65.9% shooting accuracy.
D'Angelo Russell averages 4.8 assists per game and 1.8 turnovers in 20.6 minutes of action.
Dallas Mavericks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|PF, P.J. Washington
|Shoulder injury
|Day-to-Day
|PG, Dante Exum
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
LA Clippers team news
Ivica Zubac has averaged 10.4 rebounds per game, 7.2 on defense, and 3.3 on offense.
James Harden is averaging 4.0 turnovers in 34.4 minutes while dishing out 8.9 assists per game.
John Collins contributes 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.
LA Clippers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|SF, Kawhi Leonard
|Injury management
|Day-to-Day
|SG, Bradley Beal
|Hip injury
|Out for Season
Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers head-to-head record
The LA Clippers have dominated the Dallas Mavericks in their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them by sizable scores. The majority of these games were dominated by the Clippers, who demonstrated their offensive depth and defensive domination in back-to-back blowouts in April 2025 with scores of 135-104 and 114-91.
Despite the Mavericks' convincing 113-97 victory in December 2024, the Clippers' general consistency and scoring prowess indicate that they might control the pace and possibly win this game again.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 06, 2025
|Clippers 135-104 Mavericks
|Apr 05, 2025
|Clippers 114-91 Mavericks
|Dec 22, 2024
|Mavericks 113-97 Clippers
|Dec 20, 2024
|Clippers 118-95 Mavericks
|Oct 15, 2024
|Clippers 110-96 Mavericks