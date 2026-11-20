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Mauricio Pochettino admitted he is barely sleeping in a "race" to get 18th-placed Manchester United ready for Sunday's trip to Liverpool. Speaking at his unveiling press conference, the new Red Devils boss outlined his immediate plans to unlock squad confidence and rebuild from scratch.

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Pochettino faces race against time before Anfield debut

Mauricio Pochettino admitted he is running on minimal sleep in a "race" to prepare 18th-placed Manchester United for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Having left his post as United States head coach during the international break to replace Michael Carrick, the Argentine only started work at Carrington on Wednesday and took his first training session on Thursday morning.

"We are so excited to be here and I think it's an amazing club," Pochettino said at his unveiling press conference. "We are happy, but at the same time, so busy. I think it's a race to arrive in condition to be competitive against Liverpool. My first target is to sleep! But I cannot sleep, only three or four hours a day. The target is to get to know the people, the staff, the players, and try to have an impact from the beginning, a positive one."

Building from scratch and unlocking squad confidence

United spent the November international break inside the relegation zone with just one win from 10 league matches—their lowest position at this stage since 1986-87—and are winless in eight top-flight outings. Despite the bleak table, Pochettino insisted the dressing room cares deeply and simply needs fresh principles to restore belief.

"We arrive with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy with the way we love to work," he explained. "The players are the group of people who really care. They want to perform for fans, their friends and families. When we arrive, I feel they feel the responsibility. They are committed. It's normal, when you don't win games, the confidence goes down. We need to settle our principles and apply our concept. They have quality and we need to unlock things."

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Pochettino addresses head coach role and Anfield history

Asked about operating under the "head coach" title, Pochettino brushed aside labels while confirming full control over matchday selection. "The title of the job is indifferent," he stated. "It depends on the communication and the relationship with all the areas. I am going to decide the squad for Sunday and pick the starting XI and make the changes. In the future, I would like to be involved with all the main decisions that happen with the squad."

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History offers mixed omens ahead of Sunday's showdown. Only one of United's last nine managers, including caretakers, has lost his first Premier League game in charge, and United won 2-1 at Anfield last season, yet Pochettino has failed to win any of his last eight meetings with Liverpool across spells at Tottenham and Chelsea.

Fixing fragile defence for top-half push

Pochettino's most urgent tactical task involves shoring up a porous back line that has yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet this term and concedes a league-high 0.14 non-penalty expected goals per shot faced. Standing in their way is fourth-placed Liverpool, who boast in-form forwards Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo alongside a 57.3 per cent Opta supercomputer win probability.

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With the board still believing a top-half finish is achievable, Pochettino urged everyone at Old Trafford to look forward rather than dwell on recent struggles. "We want to create something different and positive, to build our own way here," he added. "The most important thing is to think about the next action, not the past."