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Mauricio Pochettino has backed the United States men's national team to achieve "big things" in the future following his final match in charge. The Argentine manager expressed his gratitude to the fans and players before flying to England to take over at Manchester United.

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Pochettino departs on a winning note

Pochettino signed off as USMNT manager with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Haiti on Tuesday night. Highlight-reel strikes from Christian Pulisic and Julian Hall secured an 8-0 aggregate triumph in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals.

While the U.S. were less ruthless than in Saturday's 6-0 first-leg thrashing, they completely dominated possession and counter-pressed effectively. This tactical approach is exactly what the Argentine has worked to implement since his appointment in September 2024. Pochettino immediately departed for England on a private jet after the match. He is scheduled to lead his first training session as United manager on Wednesday.

USMNT destined for 'big things'

Despite his swift exit, Pochettino leaves convinced that the USMNT is perfectly positioned for future success. He praised the squad's blend of youth and experience during his emotional post-match press conference.

"I am sure that this group of players, they will achieve big things in the future. I have no doubt," Pochettino declared, as quoted by ESPN. "[Experienced] players with a mix of younger, with the talent that is coming, I think it's a perfect combination.

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"The way that they are leading all the things now, I think it's about to be proud about the whole players, the whole squad, the whole pool of players."

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An emotional farewell in Cincinnati

The Argentine forged a strong connection with the American fanbase during his brief tenure. Supporters at TQL Stadium serenaded him with chants of his name after the final whistle, creating a touching send-off.

"The connection with the fans really touched me in the end," Pochettino admitted. "I am so grateful, always I'm going to be so grateful about in the way that everyone treat us in this country.

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"Of course, it's tough because it's emotional, because I really love these guys and I love the players, I love the staff, I love you, the fans and everything."

What's next for the USMNT?

Pochettino confirmed he will not be involved in the process of selecting his successor. However, he expressed full confidence in the U.S. Soccer Federation's ability to find the right candidate.

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Former U.S. international Steve Cherundolo will step in to manage the team's final fixture of the year against Jamaica on December 13. The USMNT will then face Mexico in the Nations League semi-finals at SoFi Stadium in March.