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Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus has expressed his shock at the successive comments made by club officials regarding Jamal Musiala.

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Matthäus isn't happy that the row over the player's future and contract has spilled into public view. The former Germany star wants both parties to sit down together and reach a solution away from the media.

In comments reported by "Sky Sport Germany" on Saturday, Matthäus said: "I've been a little shocked throughout this week. It started with Uli Hoeness, then Jan-Christian Dreesen, and yesterday Karl-Heinz Rummenigge chose to use the strongest words of all."

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He added: "I have great respect for Karl-Heinz. I've known him for more than 30 years and he is a wonderful person, but he clearly chose these words very carefully."

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The German football legend then pointed to the club's famed togetherness: "We have praised Bayern Munich over the past two years and said it is a big family with a strong spirit of unity and cohesion. That has indeed been evident, and it was one of the reasons behind these results."

His solution is simple: "Why don't the two parties simply sit down together in private and settle the matter, instead of discussing it in public? By that I mean Jamal Musiala's camp and Bayern Munich."

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So far, neither side has made a move: "We haven't heard anything from Musiala's camp, his representatives have not held any talks with Bayern Munich so far, and the club has not contacted the player's camp either."

Matthäus wants the two parties talking as soon as possible: "I think it is absolutely essential that this happens now, before this matter drags on over the coming days and weeks."

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In his view, Musiala is paying the heaviest price for the debate: "The person who suffers most from all this is Jamal Musiala! He is the player under pressure, and he is expected to deliver the required level, especially given the many injuries the team is dealing with."

His closing message was aimed squarely at the Bayern hierarchy and the player's camp: "Talk to each other and find a solution!"

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Honorary president Uli Hoeness set the ball rolling by questioning whether Musiala can regain his previous level. The player has previously revealed that he suffers from a neurological disorder that causes brief absence seizures, which medication can control to some extent.

Hoeness also raised the question of whether the player's expected level justifies his high salary. Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen then said the club would wait to see how his condition develops, and might later sit down with his family and management to discuss the matter if necessary.

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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the club's former chief executive and a member of its supervisory board, also joined the debate. He suggested Musiala's return to his previous level isn't guaranteed, and that his salary could come up for discussion if he doesn't regain his usual abilities.