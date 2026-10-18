Lothar Matthaus has leapt to Joshua Kimmich's defence, backing the Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder against his recent critics with praise for his leadership and technical quality, and insisting both club and country need him.

The German legend spoke to Sky Sport Germany on the touchline with Kimmich stood beside him, moments after Bayern's 6-1 demolition of Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. "He (Kimmich) is an exceptional leader, not just today, but for years," Matthaus said.

"If you are a leader at Bayern Munich, then you can take on the same role with the national team as well," the former Bayern star continued. "Everyone respects him and sees him as a role model."

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Matthaus added: "He (Kimmich) makes the difference in decisive moments, and he gives the team energy, personality and presence. On top of that, he has exceptional footballing ability. You simply cannot do without a player like him."

"I hope this debate finally comes to an end," he went on. "He is capable of leading his teams and guiding them, and he also has a wonderful relationship with his team-mates. He has all the attributes that qualify him to continue performing this role with Bayern Munich and the national team."

Kimmich didn't let the compliment pass. "I appreciate that a great deal, especially when it comes from you," he replied.



