Brunner put Monaco 1-0 up in Bulgaria in the third minute, then set up former Barca talent Ansu Fati for the second goal (43rd minute). "Paris is in fantastic form," Monaco coach Filipe Luis said of the Germany Under-21 international.

Despite that display, Brunner will miss Monaco's Ligue 1 match against Lorient next weekend as he serves the second match of his suspension. In mid-September, he marked his goal in a 1-1 draw against Racing Strasbourg with a "head-off" gesture towards the opposing fans. The league suspended him for two matches, with a further two-match ban suspended.

Immediately after the Strasbourg match, Brunner said in the mixed zone: "I wouldn't say I regret it, but that wasn't the message I wanted to convey. It was misunderstood. What I wanted to say was: 'What a goal, it's over.'" Several weeks later, in light of the suspension, the 20-year-old struck a different note in Sofia on Thursday: "I regret what I did and will learn from it for the future," he made clear.

How has Paris Brunner's career unfolded so far?

Brunner came through Borussia Dortmund's youth system but could not agree a new contract with the club in 2024. Dortmund sold him to Monaco for four million euros, and Monaco initially sent him to Cercle Brugge for a season that proved unsuccessful. This season, the striker has hit his stride: seven goals and one assist in eight competitive appearances.

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According to a Foot-Mercato report, Dortmund secured a so-called "matching right" when they sold Brunner. It allows them to match an offer for the striker from another club and bring him back. Brunner's strong form has lifted his market value to 15 million euros.