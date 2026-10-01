In a message that may not be entirely innocent, and which appears aimed directly at Real Madrid's management, young Argentine star Franco Mastantuono has opened his heart after rediscovering his sparkle on Italian pitches. His move to Serie A, he confirmed, marked a genuine turning point in his career and his life.

Mastantuono, 19, joined Fiorentina on loan from Real Madrid last summer after a difficult spell in the Spanish capital. Back in the atmosphere of Florence, he has recovered the level that once made him one of the most prominent talents in South America.

The player's remarks came after Argentina's win over Bolivia. Spain's "Mundo Deportivo" reported his words from the mixed zone, where he stopped to talk to journalists and made no secret of his happiness with the new surroundings.

With obvious satisfaction, Mastantuono said: "I have felt great since I went to Italy and changed my life a little. I feel very comfortable and I have enjoyed it a lot." It was a clear hint at the difference he found between the pressures in Madrid and the stability in Italy. "The change of surroundings was wonderful for me," he added.

On the national team front, the young Argentine reserved special thanks for his coach, Lionel Scaloni. "Scaloni gives me a lot of freedom to play, and I am grateful for that," he explained, a sign of the confidence he has regained in the Albiceleste shirt.

Still tied to his Real Madrid contract, Mastantuono also made no attempt to hide the pain of being left out of the Argentina squad for the last World Cup.

He admitted: "It is hard not to be called up, but I have always encouraged my team-mates and Argentina to give their best. They put in an amazing performance at the World Cup, and made all Argentines proud."

Optimism ran through his closing words. "A new stage is beginning. I feel I am in good shape, and I may be given a chance, but above all, I want to work with the national team."







