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Jérôme Rothen, the former Paris Saint-Germain player and French broadcaster, has issued a striking call for the stars of world football to take action against Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, urging the game's biggest players to unite and use their influence to bring about a change in FIFA's leadership, going as far as organising a mass strike that could force him out of office.

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Jérôme Rothen has called on football's biggest stars to rise up against FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The former Paris Saint-Germain player turned French broadcaster wants the game's elite to unite and use their influence to force a change of leadership at FIFA, even if that means a mass strike to drive him out of office.

Rothen spoke out with the FIFA presidential election looming. The vote takes place on 18 March 2027 in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and Infantino is preparing to stand for a new term. He has led the world governing body since February 2016 but now faces challenges over the future of his leadership.

Several challengers are lining up against him. Leading the pack is Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, who has entered the race with UEFA's support after securing the backing of the European federations, in a bid to offer an alternative to the current FIFA president.

Japan's Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, has also announced his candidacy and says he's open to talks with Diallo about coordinating their efforts. Switzerland's Ramon Vega, the former Tottenham player, is another name to have declared his wish to challenge Infantino for the presidency.

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Rothen, though, believes change at the top of FIFA can't be left to the candidates or the national federations. He wants the players themselves involved. They are, he argues, the people most closely connected to the game and best placed to shape its future, particularly the stars who enjoy global popularity and considerable influence.

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Speaking on his radio programme "Rothen s'enflamme" on RMC radio, Rothen admitted he couldn't bring Infantino down on his own. The biggest players in world football, he said, are the ones capable of launching a broad movement, and he singled out Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé as among the most prominent figures who could lead it.

The French broadcaster added that football's stars hold an exceptional status within the game , so a united front could give them real strength against FIFA's leadership. Football, he stressed, fundamentally belongs to the players, and it's unacceptable for them to remain shut out of decisions that affect their future and the future of the competitions they play in.

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Rothen didn't stop at statements or public criticism. He wants the players to take practical action and stop playing. A mass strike lasting 15 days, he argued, could put real pressure on FIFA's leadership and force officials to take the stars' demands seriously.

If players downed tools for a short period in a collective, organised way, he explained, world football would face a very different situation. The stars' absence would hit competitions directly, which could push those in charge to rethink how the game is run and the decisions FIFA takes.

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Rothen also launched a scathing attack on Infantino, accusing him of chasing commercial interests and money at the expense of the players. In his view, the health and future of football are now at risk amid continuing controversy over how FIFA is run and the decisions its president takes.

Infantino has already faced criticism over an earlier proposal to let private-sector investors take part in a commercial entity linked to revenue from FIFA tournaments. The plan provoked widespread objections and was later withdrawn. It still became one of the biggest issues deepening the divisions between FIFA's leadership and a number of football stakeholders, particularly in Europe.

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Rothen signed off by insisting that uniting the game's leading players is the path he sees to real change. A 15-day stoppage, he stressed, would send a message that would be hard to ignore. All eyes now turn to the FIFA presidential election and the new positions and alliances it will reveal over Infantino's future at the head of the world governing body.