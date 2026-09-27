A mass brawl broke out in Eindhoven on Saturday between supporters of VVV-Venlo and presumably PSV, according to, among others, Omroep Brabant. The fight between around 70 fans took place near Strijp-S station and the Klokgebouw.

A bus carrying VVV supporters was on its way to FC Volendam on Saturday for an away match in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. It is not yet known why the supporters' bus stopped in Eindhoven on the way, although the broadcaster reports that it was so they could get something to drink.

When the VVV fans stopped, the Limburgers probably came across PSV supporters. A fight broke out and police responded in force. Officers deployed virtually all available units and also used a police dog. According to a spokesperson, that prevented further escalation.

At Strijp-S station, police kettled the VVV fans. After an individual check, the travelling supporters were allowed to board the bus again. The bus was, however, sent back towards Venlo because the fans in question were no longer welcome in Volendam.

Eindhoven police have not made any arrests and are continuing to investigate the incident. However, partly due to camera footage, it is clear who were involved in the fight.

Following the disturbance, police searched for weapons but found none. VVV lost the away match against Volendam 3-2.