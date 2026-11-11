Martin Zubimendi breaks silence on Chelsea and Atletico Madrid transfer links after losing Arsenal starting spot

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Martin Zubimendi has dismissed speculation linking him with a January departure from Arsenal following a difficult start to the season. The Spain international insists he is ready to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta's midfield despite fierce competition for starting minutes.

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Zubimendi responds to Arsenal exit rumours

Zubimendi has rubbished reports suggesting he is close to leaving Arsenal in the winter transfer window. The midfielder has seen his game time severely limited this season following the summer arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are both reportedly circling the Spain international ahead of January. Diego Simeone is said to be eager to bring Zubimendi back to Spain, while Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is also reportedly interested. However, the Spanish midfielder has firmly denied claims that an exit is imminent. The 27-year-old remains determined to win back his spot in the Arsenal starting line-up.

Midfielder frustrated by constant transfer speculation

The £60 million signing from Real Sociedad admitted that the constant swirl of transfer gossip has caught him off guard. Speaking to Marca, he expressed a desire for more caution regarding published rumours.

"To be honest, I’m sometimes surprised by the press too," Zubimendi explained. "I understand that the winter transfer window is approaching and rumours can surface, but I think we need to be a bit more careful with what we publish. Ultimately, everyone has a team they play for, and we need to respect that. I’ve also read that I might be close, but not at all."

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Arteta outlined clear plan for the season

Zubimendi's Arsenal career started brightly 18 months ago, but fatigue allowed Myles Lewis-Skelly to take his place late last season. Now, he finds himself yet to start a Premier League game this term. Despite his current predicament, Zubimendi revealed that Mikel Arteta was completely honest about the situation.

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"I spoke with Mikel at the beginning of the season," he said. "He warned me that there were new signings and that there would be playing time for everyone. And here we are, fighting for it.

"I understand because, for me, we’re among the five best teams in Europe. I’m also part of that competition that makes it so difficult to get playing time. "I’m patient. When you’ve been playing a lot of minutes and your role changes to not playing as much, I’m able to see the positive side."

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Keep fighting at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal face a packed schedule heading into the festive period. With matches coming thick and fast, Zubimendi knows his opportunity to reclaim a regular midfield spot could arrive at any moment. Before that, however, the midfielder will first focus on his international duties with Spain. La Roja are scheduled to play two UEFA Nations League matches: they will face Czechia on Thursday, followed by a tough encounter against England on Sunday.