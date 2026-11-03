'He is a cut above!' – Marten de Roon reveals why no coach can match Gian Piero Gasperini

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Roma midfielder Marten de Roon hailed Gian Piero Gasperini as a unique tactical genius ahead of their Champions League showdown with Manchester United. De Roon stressed that Gasperini's fast-paced, high-intensity style makes Roma a formidable opponent at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

De Roon key to Gasperini's high-intensity midfield

Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon represented Roma at the pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Manchester United. Having worked under Gasperini for years at Atalanta before moving to Rome, De Roon remains an essential component of the coach's tactical system.

Roma enter the fixture boasting one of the most prolific attacks in Europe, having scored nine goals in their last two Serie A fixtures.

De Roon expressed confidence in Roma's ability to impose their gameplan at Old Trafford.

Midfielder hails Gasperini's unmatched tactical style

De Roon explained why other managers struggle to replicate Gasperini's distinctive brand of football. "The boss is unique. The way he coaches us tactically, he's a cut above everyone else. I rate him immensely," De Roon stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

"His style of football is fast-paced, focused on scoring plenty of goals and playing with immense intensity — that’s what has always made his teams so strong."

Related Topics

Next matches MUN Champions League 15:00 ROM

"Roma are playing good football. In your first year in the Champions League you want to produce top performances," he added.

Growth and character evident in European campaign

Addressing Roma's progress, De Roon noted that the squad has learned from earlier European setbacks. "We showed a lack of maturity against Real Madrid but we're growing," De Roon explained.

Advertisement

"The way we try to take on opponents and play is always good to watch. We always try to score goals without being too defensive."

"The main thing is being aware as a team and defending well when we need to. We're improving," the midfielder noted.

Advertisement

Roma look to boss tempo at Old Trafford

De Roon and Roma aim to deliver a dominant tactical performance at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Giallorossi seek to build on their strong momentum across domestic and continental fronts.

Advertisement

Kick-off in Manchester is set for Tuesday evening.