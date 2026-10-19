Football has not been spared the chaos sweeping France. Olympique de Marseille have confirmed that their official store on the historic La Canebière was looted and completely vandalised during the weekend unrest.

In a strongly worded official statement on Monday, the club condemned in the strongest terms the violence and vandalism that targeted their main store on the city's most famous street. Run by sportswear company Puma, the shop drew the club's full solidarity with their commercial partner.

The damage was severe enough to force a temporary closure to the public, the statement confirmed. Supporters can head to the city's other official stores in the meantime, and the club will tell them the moment the looted shop is cleared to reopen.

France is living through one of its worst waves of unrest in years. Weekend protests against rising prices and crumbling public services spiralled into widespread violence and looting, with thousands arrested and dozens of stores wrecked.

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Faced with the escalating violence, Marseille authorities banned all gatherings and demonstrations across the city on Monday. The order ran from midday until eight o'clock in the evening GMT, an attempt to contain the chaos.









On the pitch, things are no easier. Marseille sit ninth in the French league after seven rounds and return to Europe on Thursday, travelling to face Austria's Sturm Graz in the Europa League. Their most famous store is shut and their city is ablaze.



