Olympique de Marseille have nailed down the future of promising Algerian midfielder Yanis Sellami, handing the youngster a new deal that runs until June 2029.

The French club confirmed the renewal on Friday. Sellami, 19, came through Marseille's academy and will now continue his career with the team for years to come.

Marseille announced the news on their official social media accounts: "The Algerian midfielder, a graduate of the training centre, has extended his contract with the club until 2029."

News of the extension arrives during the international break, and in the middle of a tough start to the season for Marseille. The club are backing their young player and giving him the chance to keep developing within their ranks.















