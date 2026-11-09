Marocchi: “Ramos? Maybe you put Malen at AC Milan and he doesn’t do the same job”

Giancarlo Marocchi discussed Gonçalo Ramos on Sky Calcio Club last night. Ramos has yet to score in Serie A, but he played a decisive role in Genoa yesterday with an assist for Pulisic:

"Milan work well because Ramos does hugely valuable dirty work for the team. You might put Malen there and he wouldn’t do the same work. One season I played with Luca Vialli, but he did an incredible amount of work for Baggio, and only Roberto scored. So the striker who does the dirty work is often decisive even if he doesn’t score goals.."