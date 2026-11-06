'Mark van Bommel is completely fed up with a Belgium international and will never call him up again'

Mark van Bommel appears unhappy with Koni De Winter, judging by the Belgium coach's comments at a press conference ahead of the country's upcoming Nations League matches.

On Friday, Van Bommel named his squad for the coming international period. AC Milan defender De Winter's absence attracted attention in Belgium.

Van Bommel explained the situation at the press conference. "He got few minutes at the World Cup and in the recent period, and he did not feel comfortable with that. That was his choice, and I could not change it," said the coach.

With eight caps for Belgium, De Winter has started almost every match for AC Milan this season. He played zero minutes at the most recent World Cup.

Next matches TUR UEFA Nations League A 12:00 BEL

Belgian media have interpreted Van Bommel's comments as a sign he will not select De Winter for future international periods, either.

Among those called up are Jari De Busser and Mika Godts. De Busser is one of four goalkeepers in the squad.

Godts faces renewed competition for his position from Jeremy Doku. The Manchester City forward has recovered from an injury.