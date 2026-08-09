Mario Been has made it clear he completely disagrees with technical director Dévy Rigaux's current approach at Feyenoord on De Eretribune on ESPN. The analyst believes Givairo Read should have been sold.

His view is mainly shaped by the huge fee AS Roma were willing to pay for the 20-year-old full-back. A transfer fee of €29 million was reportedly on the table, but Rigaux held firm to an asking price of more than €30 million.

Does that make sense? "No, I don't think so," Been said bluntly. "I have every admiration for Read, because he is the best right-back Feyenoord currently have at their disposal."

Still, Been was shocked by Feyenoord's stance in the market. "Of course, they still have Nieuwkoop and Lotomba, but I don't think either of them are good enough. Read is rightly first choice, he is a talented player," he said.

Even so, Been would still have sanctioned the move. "30 million... Yes, I'm afraid I would still have let him go," said Been. "I think it is a lot of money for a very talented player, but I do think these are amounts Feyenoord have to think seriously about."

From there, Been searched for an explanation. "So if you choose quality and you want to do well in the league and the Champions League, and apparently you don't need the money... then it is nice that they keep him. But that should then also apply to Hadj Moussa and Ueda, who are also attracting interest."

For his part, Read does not seem bothered by the collapsed transfer, as he told ESPN earlier this week. "It can still happen, but it does seem like I'll stay here this season. I actually wasn't even disappointed. It could have gone either way. As I've said before: I didn't have to leave Feyenoord. I'm still learning here and I'm happy to be here. Of course there was a chance, but I'm happy to be here."