Enzo Maresca, the Manchester City manager, has reacted to his side's 1-0 home defeat to Brighton in the ninth round of the Premier League.

The BBC network carried Maresca's remarks, with the Italian coach saying: "It is a bit strange. I have the same feeling I had after the Aston Villa game away from our ground. We did enough to deserve a better result, but we have to move past it and try to win matches."

"We created a good number of attacking attempts," he added. "Sometimes you have to be more precise in front of goal and score, but it is important that we are creating the chances."

He continued: "We did everything, honestly. The players' attitude was good, and I have no complaints about that or about the performance. The players fought until the end, and we hope for better luck next time."

City have conceded 10 goals in 9 Premier League matches this season. That is double the number Arsenal have shipped.

Individual errors in the back line have started to pile up. Marc Guéhi, who was left out against Brighton, and Gianluigi Donnarumma carry the blame for some of the mistakes against Aston Villa, while Matheus Nunes gifted the goal to Brighton.

Asked about the reasons behind those individual errors, Maresca said: "Why? It happens sometimes."

"Unfortunately, these mistakes happen on the part of our players, but I think they are part of the game, part of football," he added. "These things happen against us a lot of the time."

He stressed: "We have to analyse what we can improve, then try to move past it."

On his midfield selection, Maresca explained: "I expected the match to be physical. I analysed the opponent's performance and watched their matches, and they are a team that relies on individual pressing and strong challenges."

"I think starting with 3 players who have physical strength was a good idea," he pointed out, "and I was also thinking of making use of the last twenty or thirty minutes to make changes that would give the team a lift, by bringing on Rayan Cherki, Alan and Phil Foden."

Erling Haaland barely saw a clear sight of goal. Iliman Ndiaye laboured through a modest display and wasted City's best chance in each half.

Maresca said on that point: "I think we are also, at the moment, the second-best team in terms of the number of goals scored in the Premier League."

"This means we are scoring goals, but at the moment we are conceding easy goals that we could have avoided," he added, "and we hope we can avoid that in the next match."