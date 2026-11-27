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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is confident his side can beat Arsenal in Sunday's eagerly awaited clash at the Emirates Stadium. He stressed that his team have already proved this season that they can win big games and pick up victories away from home.

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Arsenal sit top of the table on 28 points. Manchester City are third on 22 points, behind second-placed Brighton on goal difference.

The Italian explained his confidence at Friday's pre-match press conference, as reported by the BBC: "Because we have already shown this season that we can win important games and win away from home. I don't see any reason why we can't win there."

City haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 10 matches, and Maresca admitted his side have lost their defensive solidity: "We went from keeping clean sheets in four or five games in a row to not being able to do that at the moment. We are trying to find different solutions so we can be more solid."

As for the six-point gap to Arsenal, Maresca insisted his focus is on improving his team, not on the league table: "I worry about every day and every game, these things matter, but my focus is on our team, how we can improve, perform better in attack and be more solid and more clinical, because we create a lot of chances. The present is important, but the future is more important in terms of developing and building something with the team."

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City have now gone four league games without a win, and Maresca was asked what that has done to his players' confidence: "Of course, when you don't win games, the situation is not ideal. But we won games at the start of the season. We also have seven or eight new players who need to get used to winning games, so it's just a process that takes time."

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He was quick to push back against comparisons with Arsenal: "We will give everything to win the game, but we were top of the league for two and a half months, until 1 November. Now we are no longer top, and everyone is making comparisons. For me, there is one team that has been working together for seven years and another that has been working together for only four months, so you can't compare them. I understand that everyone is trying to do that, but things are very clear from my point of view."

He continued: "They (Arsenal) won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, and that shows how strong they are at the moment. We will do our best to win the game, and there's no doubt they are perhaps the best team at the moment. The problem for us is quite clear: it's the gap between the chances we create and the goals we concede."

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There was better news on Antoine Semenyo, who is close to a return after recovering from injury. Maresca was pleased with his progress in recent weeks: "This is good news for us. He is back on the pitch and very close to returning. We hope he will be available next week, we hope that happens."

Asked how much City had missed him, Maresca recalled a light-hearted exchange with Semenyo: "I was laughing with him yesterday, and I told him that the last game we won in the Premier League was a while ago, so I told him we need him back quickly so we can win games."

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Maresca also addressed Erling Haaland's mood after the striker cut a frustrated figure in an interview about the team's poor run of results: "I think Erling is a player who loves to win. It's normal that he's not happy when we don't win games, but it's not just him, it's everyone."

He added: "Remember that just a few weeks ago he was dancing on the pitch. You can write many things and think in different ways. Erling is upset, and I'm also upset because we're not winning games. But this is our job, this is football, and that's why I need to keep the balance."

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The Italian dismissed the suggestion that Haaland's frustration was behind his dip in form : "I think he was showing his anger even when we were winning games and the ball wasn't reaching him. He is an out-and-out striker, and these players live day by day to score goals and win games. If they don't score or don't win, they get upset. So I don't think it affects his performance, but he's certainly not happy about not winning, and everyone feels the same."