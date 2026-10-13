Maresca opens fire on City's critics, and all eyes are on Guardiola

Enzo Maresca has defended Manchester City's players for their celebrations following the 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield, rejecting the criticism directed at the team and insisting that the victory was a source of great joy for the players and the coaching staff, despite the controversy surrounding the club's financial case.

Asked about the doubts raised by analysts and media outlets over City's celebrations, Maresca hit back: "Criticism for what? What do you want us to do? We work every day to win matches, and that is the only thing we think about and focus on."

He added: "As for everything else, those are just external matters we have to deal with, but we felt absolutely delighted on the pitch, and you cannot imagine how happy we were in the dressing room."

Sunday's trip to Anfield was City's first outing since an independent commission ruled against them on charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The club have appealed.

Erling Haaland looked deeply moved in front of the City supporters at full-time, his father Alf-Inge among them, while Maresca pumped his fists in celebration. Those scenes drew questions and criticism in the media.

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Captain Ruben Dias backed the celebrations and his manager's stance. "I completely agree with what the manager said. It was a win at Anfield, and that was proof of just how important it was to us," the Portuguese said.

Asked about the squad's reaction to the ruling, the defender added: "We are very calm and we trust the club."

Maresca was speaking at his press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, City's first home match since the verdict landed.

Pep Guardiola will draw plenty of eyes too. The Catalan is expected at the Etihad Stadium to watch the game, 10 years and 20 titles after he first took charge, having left at the end of last season.

"This place was like his home for 10 years thanks to what he achieved here. It is exciting for everyone, and for the fans too," Maresca said of the Spaniard's return. Whether Guardiola will address the supporters or his former players before kick-off remains unclear.

Guardiola had sent a message of support to City on social media after the ruling, stressing that he stands alongside the club and its fans. "I want every Manchester City fan around the world to know that I am here, and with more support than ever," he wrote.

He signed off: "Let me be clear: we will get through this ordeal together."