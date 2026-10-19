Maresca confirms the sad news about Semenyo and raises concern over Haaland

Italian manager Enzo Maresca, coach of Manchester City, has delivered bad news on team star Antoine Semenyo while raising fresh concerns over Erling Haaland.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash with AEK Athens, the City boss confirmed the worst on Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo, who has suffered a lateral collateral ligament injury to the knee.

Semenyo will be out for eight weeks. That's a heavy blow for City, who ground out an important 3-2 win over Ipswich Town through a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden.

Maresca also addressed the fitness of his Norwegian striker, who left the match feeling unwell: "Erling Haaland may be available tomorrow. We will see. We have a training session today, and we still have some doubts."

Next matches MCI Champions League 15:00 AEK

He added: "He was in good shape yesterday, and he was feeling better. As for the rest, they are fairly well. The only one who will probably be absent for eight weeks is Antoine Semenyo."

The diagnosis proved less serious than first feared, but Semenyo's absence will strip Manchester City of a key attacking option for nearly two months. Maresca explained: "At first, we thought his injury would be more serious. After the MRI scan we carried out yesterday, we became more reassured: it is less serious than we feared. He will be absent for eight weeks. The most important thing now is his full recovery. When he returns in December, he will be like a new player. It is a collateral ligament injury, not a muscular injury."



That gap opens the door wider for Phil Foden, fresh off his goal against Ipswich.

Seven straight wins have kept City top of the Premier League, and now they want to bounce back in the Champions League after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain by hosting AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium.