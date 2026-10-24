Enzo Maresca has no concerns over Marc Guehi, even though the defender has been at fault for three goals across Manchester City's last two Premier League games.

Nicolas Jackson fired Aston Villa to a 2-1 win at Villa Park after Guehi failed to control the ball in the build-up to the opener.

The ball slipped away from him and fell to John McGinn, who teed up Jackson for the first of his two goals on the night.

Booked in the 32nd minute, Guehi was hauled off at half-time.

His mistakes had also let Ipswich score twice against Manchester City in an earlier meeting between the sides.

Speaking after the match, as reported by the Guardian, Maresca said: "I am not worried about Marc Guehi at all."

He continued: "I know he has played every minute since the start of the season with us and with the England national team, and that is not an easy thing. But his substitution also came because he was carrying a yellow card."

Maresca added: "Given the way we want to play, based on pressing and energy, a player being on a yellow card can sometimes pose a risk. Nevertheless, I am not worried at all."

City racked up 15 shots to Aston Villa's 8, yet dropped points in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Zion Suzuki pulled off a string of important saves to protect the lead in the second half, while Aston Villa scored both their goals from their only two shots on target.

Maresca said: "I think we deserved more from this match, given the number of chances we created, as well as the chances we allowed the opponent to have."

He added: "We lost because, most likely, we were not decisive enough inside Aston Villa's penalty area."

The Touchline network on X carried Maresca's explanation for leaving out Moroccan midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi.

Maresca said: "I think it was a bit different against Paris Saint-Germain. I think today we needed midfielders with technical skills, and that is why Sharqi and Phoden played."

He stressed: "But there is no doubt that Ayoub Bouaddi will help us. Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson put in a very good match."

He concluded: "We have many matches, and Ayoub Bouaddi will certainly get minutes to play."