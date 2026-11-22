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Marciano Vink could scarcely believe what he saw in FC Twente's 2-1 win over Willem II. Nathan Tjoe-A-On picked up two yellow cards and was sent off on the stroke of half-time. The manner of his dismissal particularly irritated Vink.

Willem II face an almost hopeless situation in the Eredivisie. The Tilburg side have three points from thirteen matches, and the gap to safety in fifteenth place has grown to nine points.

On Sunday, Jurgen Streppel's side looked on course for a result against Twente. Tjoe-A-On's red card on the stroke of half-time made that far harder. The defender first received a yellow card for a dismissive gesture, then brought down Daan Rots just before the break to stop a counter-attack. A second yellow meant a red.

“Seriously, as a club I would suspend him for longer,” Vink said on Dit Was Het Weekend on ESPN. “I genuinely mean that. If you do this at 0-0, when you’re already on a yellow for a dismissive gesture.”

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Tjoe-A-On's attitude irritated Vink too. “And the way he walks off the pitch afterwards… I really don’t understand any of this. Then you truly don’t understand what’s at stake. As a player, he doesn’t grasp the essence of it.”

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After the break, Willem II surprisingly took the lead at the Grolsch Veste, but still lost 2-1. Tjoe-A-On accepted responsibility afterwards. “Not clever, indefensible,” the left-back told the Brabants Dagblad of his first yellow card.

“It was partly out of emotion and frustration. I felt the referee could have given us a few more decisions up to that point, which is why I did it. It’s simply unnecessary and not clever to make a gesture like that towards the referee. Even though I don’t think it was a big gesture, and I didn’t do it right in his face or anything. But I just shouldn’t do that at all, full stop.”

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“It happened very quickly. At that moment, I didn’t think about the fact that I’d already been booked,” he then said of his second yellow card. “I did want to stop that counter-attack because there was quite a lot of space. That wasn’t clever either. I hoped the referee would let it go, but unfortunately not. You have to accept that.”

“At half-time, I spoke to some of the lads individually as they came in. What did I say to them? ‘Sorry’, of course. I’ll say that to the whole group as well; there hasn’t really been a moment for that yet. Things were already difficult for us, and I made them even harder. I’m absolutely sick about it,” Tjoe-A-On concluded.