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ESPN analyst Marciano Vink praised Søren Tengstedt on Saturday night. The Go Ahead Eagles striker is joint-second in the Eredivisie scoring charts with nine goals, and Vink believes he is ready to move up.

The 26-year-old Tengstedt joined from Silkeborg in his native Denmark in early 2024, but waited a long time for his chance to start. Jakob Breum, who now plays for AS Saint-Étienne, kept him out of the starting line-up.

This season, Tengstedt has become a key starter, scoring against Willem II, Feyenoord, ADO Den Haag, FC Utrecht, FC Groningen, Sparta Rotterdam, Telstar (2) and Excelsior.

"This lad really had to wait a long time behind Breum for his chance," Vink said. "You could see he lacked a bit of rhythm, but he now has nine goals and two assists in a team that aren't really firing." Go Ahead are ninth.

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"Everyone around him scored some lovely goals over the past few years, and plenty of them too, Victor Edvardsen and Suray, but none of that is happening this season. Yet there is one player who really stands out and creates chances for himself week after week."

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"That makes me think: this lad needs to move up. Perhaps PSV are just a step too far, but that doesn't matter. You train with these players, and with the minutes you get, you can slowly work your way into the team."

"You won't displace Perisic or Van Bommel, but I think this lad needs to take steps forward to become a really good player." Vink stopped short of calling it an 'audition' at the Philips Stadion. "I don't think anything is being considered, but I think he can play for one of the top clubs in the Netherlands," Vink said.

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Tengstedt has a contract at the Adelaarshorst until mid-2027. Go Ahead also have the option to extend the deal by a year. Transfermarkt values him at €2 million, his highest market value ever.

FC Groningen forward Thom van Bergen went top of the scoring charts on Friday night with his late equaliser against Willem II (1-1). Van Bergen now has ten goals, one more than Tengstedt, Sven Mijnans (PSV), Brynjólfur Willumsson (FC Groningen) and Wout Weghorst (FC Twente).