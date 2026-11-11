Marc Cucurella: ‘They have it in for me. I can never play there again’

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Marc Cucurella has made provocative comments about Germany, claiming Germans are taking out their anger over Euro 2024 on him. The Real Madrid left-back believes they have it in for him.

At Euro 2024, Cucurella played at left-back for Spain, who faced hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

Spain won 2-1, with Mikel Merino scoring the winner in the final minute of extra time.

After the match, Cucurella drew criticism in Germany. A shot from Jamal Musiala struck the Real Madrid left-back full on the arm, but the officials ruled it was not a handball offence.

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Cucurella recently played for Real Madrid in a friendly against Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen, where German supporters constantly booed him.

"They have it in for me. They want to take their anger out on me. I could never play in the German league," Cucurella says in an interview with Cadena SER.

Still, the 28-year-old defender refuses to be intimidated by German fans. "I just do my thing. I don't worry about it too much," concludes the former Chelsea and Brighton player.