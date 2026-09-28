The head coaches of Turkey and Italy have named their official line-ups for today's clash, played this Monday in the second round of Group One fixtures in the UEFA Nations League, at the Matli Stadium (Atatürk Sports Complex) in the Turkish city of Bursa.

Turkey lost their opening match 1-0 to France. Italy fell 2-0 on their own ground against Belgium.

According to Football Italia, Roberto Mancini has made 8 changes to the side that started against Belgium last Friday, with Alessandro Bastoni back after serving his suspension.

Michael Kayode and Matteo Ruggeri both make their first appearance for the Azzurri today, the Aston Villa player called up after Federico Dimarco's injury.

Giorgio Scalvini, Davide Frattesi, Fagioli and Giacomo Raspadori all start too, along with Sebastiano Esposito.

Just three players survive from the previous line-up: Pio Esposito, Sandro Tonali and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kooora forums









Vincenzo Montella, meanwhile, faces an injury crisis on the Turkey bench, without the likes of Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, Inter midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and former Sassuolo defender Mert Müldür.

Uğurcan Çakır's red card against France opens the door for Altay Bayindir, who takes his place in goal.

With Yildiz absent, Real Madrid star Arda Güler is the biggest name in Turkey's line-up against Italy tonight.

Turkey line-up

Altay Bayindir; Çelik, Demiral, Ozan Kabak; Oğuz Aydın, Salih Özcan, Orkun Kökçü, Eren Elmalı; Arda Güler, Kaan Ayhan; Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Italy line-up

Donnarumma; Kayode, Scalvini, Bastoni, Ruggeri; Frattesi, Tonali, Fagioli; Raspadori, Pio Esposito, Sebastiano Esposito.