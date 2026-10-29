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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Manchester United target: I expect a call from Barcelona

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Champions League
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
AS Roma
Spain
England
Sweden
Italy

The player is attracting widespread European interest.

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Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan
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Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Protect 10 devices with high-speed VPN
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Basic

Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's entry-level Basic plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.

The VPN can be applied across 10 different devices simultaneously, and offers Lite Protection that blocks ads and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on.

Additionally, ExpressVPN's Basic plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 10MB/month private email relay plus 10 shared aliases.

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 80%.

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN
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Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.

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Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator.

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations.

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Europe's biggest clubs are scrambling to track Oliver Mansson. The 17-year-old IFK Gothenburg midfielder has lit up the Swedish league, and he's made no secret of his dream to one day play for Barcelona.

According to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Manchester United, Roma, Freiburg, Leicester City and Watford all sent scouts to watch Mansson during Gothenburg's 1-1 draw with Djurgarden. Once again, the teenager underlined why he's rated among the brightest rising talents in Scandinavian football.

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Mansson told the Swedish newspaper: "It is very enjoyable to have these clubs here. If they come to watch me, it means I am doing things right, but I am focused on the present."

Plenty of clubs want him, yet the youngster doesn't hide where his heart lies. "For me, it has always been Barcelona," he said in a previous interview.

He also revealed the Catalan club is his family's favourite team. Asked with a grin whether he expected a call from Barcelona, Mansson replied: "Yes, exactly."

His potential looks considerable. Gothenburg's management reckon the club could land a record fee if he leaves.

Jesper Jansson, the sporting official at the Swedish club, believes any deal could top around 9 million euros, the fee Brighton paid for Malick Yalcouye in 2024. No official offers have arrived so far.

Top 60 talents

Recognition has come from beyond Sweden too. The Guardian named Mansson on their list of the top 60 young talents in the world born in 2009.

He can operate in defensive midfield or as a holding midfielder, and his game is built on tactical intelligence, sharp passing and a fine reading of play. Add the personality to shoulder responsibility at such a young age, and the appeal is obvious.

Gothenburg promoted Mansson to their first team in March 2026, and his contract runs until 2028.

For all the interest swirling around him, Barcelona are not yet among the clubs sending scouts, according to the reports in Sweden. Mansson's wish, though, could not be clearer. He wants a move to Catalonia down the line.

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