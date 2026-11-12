Manchester United sack Michael Carrick with immediate effect

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Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday morning that Michael Carrick is no longer Manchester United manager. The club have since confirmed they sacked the 45-year-old because of the disappointing start to the season.

Expected for some time, Carrick's dismissal leaves Mauricio Pochettino looking set to take over and get Manchester United back on track.

Carrick had been in charge at Old Trafford on a permanent contract since the start of this season. Last season, he guided the club to an impressive third-place finish in the Premier League as interim manager.

This season, though, Manchester United have struggled badly, with no improvement in recent weeks.

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The English giants are 18th in the Premier League, below the relegation line. In the Champions League, Manchester United are 17th out of 36.

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Shortly after Romano broke the news, Manchester United confirmed the sacking. The Red Devils have had an agreement on personal terms with Pochettino for some time, but did not mention it in their statement.

Pochettino is under contract with the United States federation until mid-2030, but has a release clause of around €9 million.

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With that release clause, Manchester United should be able to complete the deal quickly. Pochettino could make his debut as the club's manager against Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

Carrick can now look for a new challenge. He previously managed Middlesbrough in England's second tier.