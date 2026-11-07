Man United vs Aston Villa Premier League preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, 8 November at 14:00 EST and 18:00 GMT. Can Michael Carrick's side build on a recent turnaround win in Europe to ease some pressure on their beleaguered manager?

Man United snatch one out of the fire

United halted a nine-match winless streak with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Roma in the Champions League, coming from two goals down through controversial skipper Bruno Fernandes and a Matheus Cunha brace. Despite that, they sit in a lowly 17th in the Premier League table with just one win all season. Now, they meet an Aston Villa side under the tutelage of Unai Emery, a man who has been linked with taking over at United if, as expected, Michael Carrick gets sacked.

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Villans are challenging the 'big six'

Aston Villa arrive at Old Trafford in decent mood despite a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. Unai Emery has committed his future to the club beyond 2029, ending speculation over a potential move to Old Trafford. Emery joined Villa in 2022, winning the Europa League with them last season and guiding them back to the Champions League. That was Emery's fifth UEL crown as a manager after winning it three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

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Key stats & injury news

United are without the injured Carlos Baleba and suspended Lisandro Martínez, while Villa’s Matty Cash is also banned. Amadou Onana is making progress after an ACL tear, but he's not yet fit for Villa.

United have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four home matches.

Likely XIs

United (4231): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha.

Villa (4231): Suzuki; Bogarde, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen; Goretzka, Kamara; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson.

Team news & squads