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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoAston Villa
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James Freemantle
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Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League
M. Carrick

Comprehensive match preview of Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the Premier League. Is this Michael Carrick's last dance at Old Trafford?

Man United vs Aston Villa Premier League preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
Old Trafford

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, 8 November at 14:00 EST and 18:00 GMT. Can Michael Carrick's side build on a recent turnaround win in Europe to ease some pressure on their beleaguered manager?

Man United snatch one out of the fire

United halted a nine-match winless streak with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Roma in the Champions League, coming from two goals down through controversial skipper Bruno Fernandes and a Matheus Cunha brace. Despite that, they sit in a lowly 17th in the Premier League table with just one win all season. Now, they meet an Aston Villa side under the tutelage of Unai Emery, a man who has been linked with taking over at United if, as expected, Michael Carrick gets sacked.

Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Villans are challenging the 'big six'

Aston Villa arrive at Old Trafford in decent mood despite a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. Unai Emery has committed his future to the club beyond 2029, ending speculation over a potential move to Old Trafford. Emery joined Villa in 2022, winning the Europa League with them last season and guiding them back to the Champions League. That was Emery's fifth UEL crown as a manager after winning it three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

FBL-EUR-C1-ASTON VILLA-PRESSERGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • United are without the injured Carlos Baleba and suspended Lisandro Martínez, while Villa’s Matty Cash is also banned. Amadou Onana is making progress after an ACL tear, but he's not yet fit for Villa.
  • United have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four home matches.

Likely XIs

United (4231): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha.

Villa (4231): Suzuki; Bogarde, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen; Goretzka, Kamara; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensL. YoroL. YoroH. MaguireH. MaguireA. HeavenA. HeavenD. DalotD. DalotM. CunhaM. CunhaK. MainooK. MainooY. TielemansY. TielemansB. FernandesB. FernandesA. DialloA. DialloB. MbeumoB. MbeumoZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefI. MaatsenI. MaatsenA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaP. TorresP. TorresJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiB. KamaraB. KamaraAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardJ. GomesJ. GomesN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • U. Emery

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