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Bart DHanis
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Manchester United are going to sack Carrick: this is who should replace him

Manchester United

Michael Carrick will be sacked as Manchester United manager, according to The Athletic. The club will have a different manager in charge at Anfield on 22 November.

Since the start of this season, Carrick has been in charge at Old Trafford on a permanent contract. Last season, he guided the club to an impressive third place in the Premier League as interim manager.

United sit 18th in the Premier League, below the relegation line. In the Champions League, they are 17th out of 38.

After a painful 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, the British manager was given three matches to turn things around. The first ended in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

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Manchester United then overturned a 2-0 deficit against AS Roma in the Champions League to win 3-2. Last weekend, Carrick's side came from behind twice in a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Neither result has convinced the club's hierarchy, who are set to sack Carrick soon.

According to the sports newspaper, the Red Devils have three candidates in mind: Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte.

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