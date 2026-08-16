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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Manchester City sideline Neto deal: player closes in on Saudi giants

Transfers
P. Neto
Chelsea
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
Al Hilal
Malcom
Premier League
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
England
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

Complicated behind-the-scenes details

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has lifted the lid on the latest twist in the Pedro Neto saga, with the Chelsea winger linked to a summer switch to Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Romano said, via his channel on "YouTube": "Pedro Neto is appreciated by Manchester City, but at the moment City feel that the financial valuation set by Chelsea for the player is very high, and therefore his move to the Etihad Stadium is complicated at the moment."

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He added: "Manchester City have spoken with Pedro Neto's agent, but there is no progress in the deal because the financial valuation set by Chelsea is very high."

On the winger's future, he went on: "As for Pedro Neto's future, I will be watching two solutions: the first, and the most likely, could be his move to Al-Hilal, because the Saudi team is about to bid farewell to Malcom."

He continued: "Malcom scored a goal in the first round with Al-Hilal, but he is expected to leave during the coming hours to another Saudi club, which is Al-Ahli. Therefore, Pedro Neto is certainly a target for Al-Hilal."

Turning to Malcom's options, he added: "There is another possibility for Malcom's future, which is Tottenham, but as for Tottenham, I always repeat to you that the main objective is to sign Savinho and Jakobo, in addition to an out-and-out striker."

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He concluded: "This is Tottenham's plan, and therefore Pedro Neto is a back-up option in case anything happens with Savinho or Jakobo, as Pedro Neto would be an alternative, but he is not the top priority."

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