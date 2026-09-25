Manchester City have officially responded to reports claiming they were found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations, insisting the proceedings are still ongoing and that a number of important aspects of the case have yet to be resolved.

According to British media reports, a Manchester City spokesperson said: "The Premier League process is still ongoing, with important aspects unresolved and subject to strict confidentiality," noting that the club's position remains consistent with the statement it issued in February 2023.

The club say they have followed the procedures relating to the case over the past eight years, trusting that the Premier League board and its executive management would fulfil their role as an independent, impartial and fair regulatory body, free from any external influence.

City's response follows reports that the independent commission examining the case had reached a verdict finding the club guilty of most of the charges, all of which relate to alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

No penalties have been determined. City maintain that the proceedings have not concluded and that fundamental aspects of the file remain under consideration, meaning the club's final position has yet to be settled.