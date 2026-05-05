How to get Manchester City vs Brentford tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Manchester City host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, May 9, in what promises to be a high-stakes tactical battle as the Premier League title race enters its final three matchweeks.

Manchester City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League while Brentford are 7th, with the Cityzens trailing leaders Arsenal by five points - though they possess a crucial game in hand that could keep their dreams of a historic title defense alive.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Brentford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Brentford in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

What to expect from Manchester City vs Brentford?

As the season enters its penultimate weekend, the pressure on Manchester City is absolute. Pep Guardiola’s side has been in relentless form during the run-in, but a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton on May 4 has left them with no further margin for error.

City will be looking to channel the dominance they showed in their last outing at the Etihad, where they dispatched Southampton 2-1 on April 25 to secure their place in the FA Cup final.

With the title on the line, the Cityzens will rely on the terrifying efficiency of Erling Haaland, who leads the Golden Boot race and remains the focal point of an attack that has already breached Brentford's defenses twice this term.

Brentford, however, arrives in Manchester as the league’s ultimate banana skin.

Thomas Frank's Bees are enjoying a historic campaign and are currently locked in a fierce battle for European qualification, sitting just a few points shy of the top six. They have proven their resilience recently, grinding out a 0-0 draw against Manchester United on April 27 and a 2-2 draw with Everton on April 11.

While City secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture on October 5, Brentford’s ability to frustrate the elite remains its greatest strength. They will look to the explosive Igor Thiago to lead the line and exploit any nerves in a City backline missing the injured Josko Gvardiol.

How much do Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

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