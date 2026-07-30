English media reports claim long-serving, successful coach Eddie Howe wants to take a break and leave the club with immediate effect, just 22 days before the start of the new Premier League season.

Matthias Jaissle is reportedly already lined up as his successor. The 38-year-old German is said to be in advanced talks with Newcastle. Jaissle first made his breakthrough as a coach at RB Salzburg before moving to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia in 2023, where he is still under contract until 2027. Ending that deal should not be a problem, though. Both Newcastle and Al-Ahli are majority-owned by the Saudi state fund Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Since taking over as Newcastle manager in 2021, Howe has led the club, fuelled by a huge transfer drive, to heights few would have imagined before. The Magpies have now qualified for the Champions League twice after a 20-year absence. They also won the League Cup in 2025.

Eddie Howe apparently unhappy with transfer market developments

Despite that, Howe had started preparations for the new season as normal and taken charge of the team in three friendlies over the past two weeks. Only on Wednesday, they beat second-division side Bristol City 4-1. Reports claim his decision to leave the club has crystallised over the past 48 hours.

According to Sky unsatisfactory developments in the transfer market are said to have played a part. Newcastle are selling two key players, Sandro Tonali (108 million euros to Tottenham Hotspur) and Anthony Gordon (FC Barcelona), while captain Bruno Guimaraes could yet follow. Nick Woltemade's future also remains unclear. The Germany international endured a disappointing debut season overall at Newcastle after his 75 million euro move from VfB Stuttgart.