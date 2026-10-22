"It is the coaching staff's decision not to press man-to-man and, in trying to win the ball, sometimes leave space in behind. But if you give teams like that (such as Como, ed.) space, they gain more and more confidence," Fernandes said after Wednesday evening's thrashing.

The midfielder said it was "up to the manager and his staff" to analyse the defeat, but hinted that he wanted a more proactive approach: "Sometimes you have to be braver when you're under pressure. You have to take the risk of pressing high and make it difficult for the opposition," Fernandes said.

With playmaker Nico Paz scoring twice, the Serie A opponents had shown United how to press: "Their centre-back marked me in our half. We should have done that as a team too, but we didn't manage it. If you give a team like that, who play lots of short passes through the middle, too much space and time, they hurt you down the flanks," Fernandes explained.

Paz put Como ahead in the second minute, and Tassos Douvikas added another shortly after half-time (49th minute). Paz struck again in the 57th minute to put the result almost beyond doubt. Jacobo Ramon's goal made it 4-0 (76th minute) and settled matters. Joshua Zirkzee managed only a stoppage-time consolation for United.

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Bruno Fernandes unusually substituted in Como

"This is not the first time we've been caught off guard and the opposition have scored early," Fernandes complained. He admitted of his own performance and that of his team-mates: "Hardly any pressure on the ball, hardly any good movement with the ball, hardly anything went right for us." Carrick unusually took the Portuguese player off in the 67th minute, replacing him with eventual goalscorer Zirkzee.

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Carrick, who initially took over on an interim basis from the sacked Ruben Amorim in January and was allowed to stay as a reward for last season's strong finish, is under growing pressure after the poor start to the current campaign. United have collected just seven points from their first seven Premier League games and risk losing touch with the top four early on. The debacle in Como was their second Champions League defeat in three games, following a 0-2 away loss to Atletico Madrid. Their only win came in the opener against Champions League newcomers Sabah FK (4-0).

According to English media reports, Carrick's job is now under serious threat. On Wednesday evening, the 45-year-old said: "It is more than disappointing. I take 100 per cent responsibility for the entire team and the performance." Did he still feel he had the club management's backing? "It's not about me, but about processing the game and looking at how it went. I think that's the most important thing at the moment," Carrick, whose contract runs until summer 2028, told TNT.