Manchester United set nightmare Premier League record after disastrous start against Aston Villa

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United endured a horrific start to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa, setting a new club record for the earliest they have ever trailed by two goals in the competition. The Red Devils were stunned at Old Trafford as the visitors struck twice within the opening four minutes to leave Michael Carrick's side reeling.

Advertisement

Red Devils stunned by rapid Villa double

Manchester United's difficult season hit a new low on Sunday as they collapsed in the opening stages of their Premier League encounter with Aston Villa. The Old Trafford faithful watched in disbelief as Carrick's men found themselves two goals down with just three minutes and 42 seconds on the clock, marking the fastest 2-0 deficit in the club's Premier League history.

The previous record for such a disastrous start occurred against Nottingham Forest in August 2023. On that occasion, United were trailing 2-0 after three minutes and 47 seconds, also at the Theatre of Dreams.

Defensive errors haunt Carrick's side

The atmosphere inside the stadium turned toxic almost immediately as the home side struggled to cope with Villa's intensity. Club executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were spotted in the stands looking visibly displeased with the unfolding events, as reported by The Sun. Their expressions mirrored the frustration of the supporters, who have seen their team win only one of their first nine league fixtures this season.

Villa needed less than two minutes to open the scoring through 20-year-old Brazilian winger Alysson, who was afforded far too much space on the right before firing through the legs of goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Things quickly went from bad to worse for the hosts as United's defence crumbled again moments later, with Lammens failing to clear another Villa effort and pushing the ball straight into the path of former Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to double the visitors' advantage and leave Old Trafford stunned.

Advertisement Advertisement

Villa exploit United flaws to reclaim command

Despite the shellshocked nature of their start, United did manage to find a way back into the contest before the break. Matheus Cunha was fouled inside the area by Boubacar Kamara, giving Bruno Fernandes the opportunity to step up and successfully convert from the penalty spot, before Youri Tielemans dragged the hosts level to offer Old Trafford a glimmer of hope.

However, any optimism was swiftly extinguished early in the second period as Aston Villa exploited United's defensive vulnerabilities once again. The visitors struck twice in the opening eight minutes after the restart, with John McGinn converting a penalty before Leon Goretzka restored and extended Villa's command of the match.

Uphill battle for survival continues

Entering the match in 19th place, Manchester United are in desperate need of points to climb away from the bottom of the table, having recorded just a single Premier League victory all season - a lone win against Ipswich Town back in August.