Breathing space! Man Utd hold off Carrick decision despite relegation danger

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Manchester United have opted against relieving Michael Carrick of his duties despite a disastrous start to the season that has seen the club slump into the Premier League relegation zone. The Old Trafford hierarchy intend to use the current international break to conduct a thorough evaluation of the campaign rather than making a reactive change in the dugout.

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International break provides vital window

The Red Devils have endured their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, a reality compounded by a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. With just one league win from their opening 10 matches this term, United sit 18th in the table, marking their lowest position at this stage of a season since the 1986-87 campaign.

Carrick and his players were granted Monday off after rescuing a late point against Villa on Sunday, though the head coach and his backroom staff are due back at Carrington on Tuesday. With the majority of the first-team squad away on international duty representing their respective countries during the ongoing international break, the lack of scheduled training sessions has provided the decision-makers with much-needed breathing space. This interval allows for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the team's performance levels without the immediate pressure of preparing for a fixture.

Three key factors keeping Carrick in the dugout

Despite a defensive record that has seen them manage just one win in 10 games, Sky Sports understands there are three fundamental reasons why United are hesitant to move on from their former midfielder at this juncture.

First, the supporters have refrained from calling for his dismissal. Such a scenario remains unlikely given the deep affection of the fanbase for a legendary former player who won 11 major trophies during his time at Old Trafford, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

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Board unconvinced by immediate alternatives

Furthermore, internal indicators suggest that the manager has not lost the dressing room. The spirit shown in recent fightbacks - recovering from two goals down to secure a 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League, followed by twice fighting back from a two-goal deficit to draw 4-4 against Aston Villa - has convinced the board that the players are still fully committed to Carrick's vision.

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Perhaps most tellingly, the Manchester United leadership is not yet convinced that a change in the technical area is the definitive solution to the club's current woes. Had the hierarchy held that belief, they could have already relieved Carrick of his duties and pursued available candidates such as Julian Nagelsmann or Eddie Howe, both of whom are currently out of work and understood to be open to talks should a vacancy arise.

Liverpool trip looms as United seek defensive overhaul

United return to action after the international break with a daunting trip to face arch-rivals Liverpool on November 22, sitting 18th in the Premier League. However, the schedule turns considerably more favorable following the Anfield clash, with five of United's subsequent seven league fixtures coming against sides currently in the bottom half of the table, including home meetings at Old Trafford against fellow strugglers Coventry, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland.

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Regardless of Carrick's immediate future, United's primary challenge remains plugging a porous defense that has conceded 19 league goals, a tally surpassed only by Crystal Palace and Ipswich. The team's solitary clean sheet this season came against Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK in the Champions League.