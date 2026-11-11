Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-ROMAAFP
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Man United pay nearly €10 million for Michael Carrick’s successor

Manchester United

Manchester United will go all out to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if they sack Michael Carrick, The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning. They have already reached a personal agreement with the Argentine manager.

Carrick has held the permanent job at Old Trafford since the start of this season. Last season, he guided the club to an impressive third place in the Premier League as interim manager.

This season, the club are 18th in the Premier League, below the relegation line. They are 17th out of 36 in the Champions League.

After a painful 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, the club gave the British manager three matches to turn things around. The first ended in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Next matches
LIV

LIV

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

MUN

MUN

Manchester United then overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League. Last weekend, Carrick's side came from behind twice to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa.

Those results are not enough for the club's leadership, who are set to sack Carrick soon. Pochettino will succeed him, with his release from the United States national team the only remaining hurdle.

Securing his release should be a formality for the Manchester club. Pochettino is under contract with the US federation until mid-2030, but has a release clause of around €9 million.

Pochettino, the former manager of Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, is eager to take charge at Old Trafford. He is said to have been a fan of the club all his life.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google