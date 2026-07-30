Major shock in the Premier League: manager hands in contract after dreadful pre-season

Eddie Howe is no longer Newcastle United manager, Fabrizio Romano reports. The manager has decided himself not to continue at the club.

According to The Athletic, the decision to leave was Howe's own. Both parties had initially wanted to start the coming season together, but Howe has still decided to hand in his contract.

After five years at the helm at St. James' Park, the manager wants to take a break in his career. The 48-year-old announced his decision internally on Wednesday.

Newcastle have moved extremely quickly and already have Howe's replacement lined up. Matthias Jaissle, the German manager of Al-Ahli, is set to become the new manager of Sean Steur and Sven Botman.

Last Sunday, Newcastle began their preparations with a friendly against fifth-tier Gateshead. The match ended 1-1. They then lost 4-1 to Bristol City on Wednesday.

Under the departing Howe, Newcastle won the Carabao Cup in 2025. They also played Champions League football in Newcastle in 2023 for the first time in twenty years.