Saudi Arabia's hard-fought victory over Kuwait did not stop mattering at the final whistle. One of the match's most notable scenes opened a fresh chapter of concern in the Saudi camp, with an important decision looming that could alter Georgios Donis' calculations during Gulf Cup 27.

Saudi Arabia's technical and medical staff are awaiting the results of tests on goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who picked up an injury against Kuwait and had to leave the pitch. They must now establish how severe it is and whether he can carry on with the team for the rest of the tournament.

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According to Saudi reporter Nawaf Al-Aqeel, the final call on Al-Aqidi is due today: keep him in the Saudi squad or leave him out of Gulf Cup 27, once there is greater certainty about the nature of the injury and how far it affects the goalkeeper's ability to keep playing.

Donis had explained after the match that Al-Aqidi's injury was not to the head, but to the hand and elbow, confirming that the following hours would determine its severity.

Should the tests prove Al-Aqidi cannot complete the tournament, Donis will have to call up a replacement goalkeeper to fill the gap in the Saudi squad. The new player would be registered in line with the tournament's regulations, making the injury a reason for changing one of the squad members after the competition has begun.

All of this arrives as Saudi Arabia prepare to press on in Gulf Cup 27, having opened with a 1-0 win over Kuwait. During that match, Donis was forced to bring on Mohammed Al-Owais in place of Al-Aqidi after the injury.

A closed training session follows today at seven o'clock in the evening on the reserve pitch of Al-Inma Stadium, part of the build-up to the next match. Al-Aqidi's situation dominates the mood, and whether he continues in the tournament or leaves the squad is a matter the technical staff will settle once the medical results emerge.