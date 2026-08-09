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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Major blow: Al-Ittihad announce their star's cruciate ligament tear

Al Ittihad
R. Fernandes
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

A frustrating start

Al-Ittihad confirmed on Sunday that one of their biggest signings has torn his cruciate ligament.

The club said, in a statement on their official "X" account: "The medical examinations undergone by first-team footballer Roger Fernandez at the International Medical Centre, following the injury he sustained during yesterday's training session, revealed that he has suffered a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee."

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The statement added: "The club's medical staff is currently working on finalising the necessary arrangements to carry out the surgical operation on the player within the coming few days, in preparation for beginning his treatment and rehabilitation programme in accordance with the medical plan drawn up for his return to the pitch."

Fernandez now faces a spell on the sidelines that will keep him out for most of the new season.

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Al-Jazira crest
Al-Jazira
ALJ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

Al-Ittihad had landed the winger last summer, signing him from Sporting Braga for a basic fee of 32 million euros, with a further 2.5 million euros in bonuses tied to collective achievements and titles.

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