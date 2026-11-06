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Bundesliga
team-logoMainz 05
MEWA Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
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James Freemantle
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Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
H. Kane
M. Olise

Comprehensive match preview of Mainz v Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. We talk team news, tactics, form and more.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Preview

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
MEWA Arena

Bayern Munich travel to the MEWA Arena to face a struggling Mainz 05 side in the Bundesliga. Kickoff is at 10:30 EST and 14:30 GMT.

Battling Mainz face league leaders Bayern

Mainz have lost four of their last five across all competitions, including three of their last four Bundesliga outings. Most recently, they lost 4-1 to Elversberg, leaving them mid-table ahead of the visit of the champions.

SV Elversberg v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Are draws becoming a problem for Bayern?

Bayern Munich have drawn four of their last eight matches across all competitions. The 2-2 result with Dortmund will frustrate them particularly, with the Bavarians dominating the fixture and producing an xG figure of 4.48, only to concede an 89th-minute Fabio Silva equaliser. Harry Kane, fresh off winning the Ballon d'Or and signing a new contract with Bayern, will lead their attack, supported by Michael Olise, Lennart Karl and Alphonso Davies.

Atletico de Madrid v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Mainz have taken just one point from a possible 12 at home in the league.
  • Bayern are without Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry, both with hamstring issues, while Jamal Musiala is a doubt.

Likely XIs

Mainz (352): Zentner; Da Costa, Gruber, Potulski; Caci, Lee, Sano, Amiri, Widmer; Tietz, Becker.

Bayern (4231): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Davies; Kane.

Team news & squads

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

3-5-2
Mainz 05 crest
Mainz 05
M05
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
R. ZentnerR. ZentnerK. PotulskiK. PotulskiD. da CostaD. da CostaS. BellS. BellN. AmiriN. AmiriA. CaciA. CaciP. NebelP. NebelK. SanoK. SanoS. WidmerS. WidmerP. TietzP. TietzS. BeckerS. BeckerM. NeuerM. NeuerN. BrownN. BrownM. KimM. KimK. LaimerK. LaimerD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoL. KarlL. KarlJ. KimmichJ. KimmichA. DaviesA. DaviesM. OliseM. OliseA. PavlovicA. PavlovicH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
3-5-2
Mainz 05

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • U. Fischer
  • V. Kompany

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