Mainz vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Preview

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

Bayern Munich travel to the MEWA Arena to face a struggling Mainz 05 side in the Bundesliga. Kickoff is at 10:30 EST and 14:30 GMT.

Battling Mainz face league leaders Bayern

Mainz have lost four of their last five across all competitions, including three of their last four Bundesliga outings. Most recently, they lost 4-1 to Elversberg, leaving them mid-table ahead of the visit of the champions.

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Are draws becoming a problem for Bayern?

Bayern Munich have drawn four of their last eight matches across all competitions. The 2-2 result with Dortmund will frustrate them particularly, with the Bavarians dominating the fixture and producing an xG figure of 4.48, only to concede an 89th-minute Fabio Silva equaliser. Harry Kane, fresh off winning the Ballon d'Or and signing a new contract with Bayern, will lead their attack, supported by Michael Olise, Lennart Karl and Alphonso Davies.

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Key stats & injury news

Mainz have taken just one point from a possible 12 at home in the league.

Bayern are without Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry, both with hamstring issues, while Jamal Musiala is a doubt.

Likely XIs

Mainz (352): Zentner; Da Costa, Gruber, Potulski; Caci, Lee, Sano, Amiri, Widmer; Tietz, Becker.

Bayern (4231): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Davies; Kane.

Team news & squads