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mahrez(C)Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Mahrez sends an emotional message to Al-Ahli Saudi fans

Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli
Al Fateh FC
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Al-Shamal vs Al-Duhail SC
Al-Shamal
Al-Duhail SC
Stars League
R. Mahrez
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Algeria

"Extremely proud to wear the colours of this club"

Riyad Mahrez has sent an emotional farewell to supporters of his former club, Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, as the Algerian prepares for a new chapter in Qatar.

Mahrez spent three years at Al-Ahli between 2023 and 2026, lifting three trophies: two AFC Champions League Elite titles and the Saudi Super Cup.

Writing on X, Mahrez said: "As you know, my journey with the club has come to an end, but I did not want to leave without expressing to you all my sincere appreciation and gratitude. This period has been a special chapter in my career and my life, as I met wonderful people who are helping to shape the future of football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

The Algerian star added: "I am extremely proud to have worn this club's colours and to have shared the joy of winning titles with you. It was a great honour for me to represent this club."

He signed off: "Thank you to the board of directors, the technical staff, everyone working behind the scenes, and my fellow players for everything. Thank you for your continued support day after day. I hope you enjoyed this journey as much as I did. Until we meet again."

Next up for the winger is a fresh challenge with Qatari side Al-Shamal.



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