Riyad Mahrez is close to settling his future. The Algerian winger, who recently left Al-Ahli, has edged to within one step of an official announcement, with an agreement already in place. But one important procedure is still holding up his move to a new club.

According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", Al-Shabab have reached an agreement with Mahrez over a move to the club, both parties having finalised every detail of the new contract. The deal now awaits one final procedure before it can be concluded officially.

No dispute lies behind the delay. Sources explained that Al-Shabab and Mahrez have wrapped up the understandings around the contract, and the final signing now hinges on approval from the Saudi Pro League's financial control committee.

The league currently has Al-Shabab under financial monitoring. That has made registering the player conditional on additional guarantees covering the contract's value and the financial obligations it carries, in line with the information the relevant authorities have requested from the club.

According to the same sources, the league has yet to give Al-Shabab the green light to register Mahrez on the financial data submitted, demanding instead that the club provide the necessary guarantees confirming it can meet the value of the contract to be signed with the Algerian.

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Al-Shabab are now working to meet every requirement and secure that final approval, particularly after already convincing Mahrez to sign. The money is the only obstacle left to concluding the deal.

Mahrez ended his time at Al-Ahli during the current transfer window by mutual consent. Attention quickly turned to his next destination, before Al-Shabab settled matters and struck an agreement with the player over his new contract.