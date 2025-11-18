How to watch Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic will host the Golden State Warriors to open the highly anticipated NBA game on November 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Magic are 4-3 at home and sixth across the Eastern Conference with 17.4 fast-break points per game, led by Franz Wagner's 4.4. The Warriors, on the other hand, are 4-6 away from home and lead the Western Conference in points scored in the paint with an average of just 39.7 points per game.

Orlando's field goal percentage of 46.8% is marginally lower than Golden State's average of 47.4%. The Warriors, on the other hand, are averaging 16.5 made threes a game—5.2 more than the Magic's typical 11.3 triples.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will take on the Golden State Warriors in an epic NBA game on November 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner is shooting 46.1% from the field and 82.9% from the free-throw line while averaging 23.1 points per game.

Desmond Bane is averaging 4.4 assists and 2.4 turnovers in 32.5 minutes per game.

Goga Bitadze contributes 1.29 blocks per game to the defense.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Paolo Banchero Gron injury Day-to-Day C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry is shooting 45.8% from the field and an incredible 93.3% from the free-throw line while averaging 27.4 points per game.

Draymond Green is averaging 28.1 minutes per game, 5.7 assists, and 3.2 turnovers.

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 4.8 assists per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, De'Anthony Melton Knee injury Out

Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Warriors have dominated the Magic's recent head-to-head series, winning four of the last five games, including two 121-115 victories in February 2025 and January 2024. Golden State has routinely found ways to outscore Orlando in crucial situations, as evidenced by their 104-99 victory in February 2025 and a 101-93 victory in March 2024.

The Magic's only victory during this time came in January 2023, when they won 115-101, but the Warriors have dominated the game ever since with their potent perimeter shooting and late-game performance.

In order to end the Warriors' winning run, the Magic will need to strengthen their defense and take advantage of transition opportunities, while Golden State may once again rely on its offensive firepower.

Date Results Feb 28, 2025 Warriors 121-115 Magi Feb 04, 2025 Warriors 104-99 Magic Mar 28, 2024 Warriors 101-93 Magic Jan 03, 2024 Warriors 121-115 Magic Jan 08, 2023 Magic 115-101 Warriors

