How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic will host the New York Knicks to start the pivotal NBA game on November 22, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Magic's Eastern Conference record is now 6-6. With 33.8 defensive rebounds per game, they are eighth in the NBA, with Paolo Banchero leading the way with 7.8. The Knicks' record against teams in the Eastern Conference is 6-5. With 14.6 offensive rebounds per game, mostly from Mitchell Robinson's 5.4 per game, they dominate the East on the offensive boards.

This season, Orlando's 47.1% field goal percentage is marginally higher than New York's 47.0%. In the meantime, the Knicks' shooting percentage of 45.8% is marginally lower than the Magic opponents' average of 46.3%.

The teams will face each other for the second time this season. On November 13, Orlando won the opening game 124-107, with Franz Wagner scoring 28 points to assist in the Magic's win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will take on the New York Knicks in an epic NBA game on November 22, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date November 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Jalen Suggs has been averaging 23.0 points for the past ten games.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Paolo Banchero Groin injury Day-to-Day C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.5 points, .4 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game for the Knicks.

Miles McBride has also been efficient from long range, posting 3.0 made 3-pointers in his previous ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, OG Anunoby Hamstring injury Out

Orlando Magic and New York Knicks head-to-head record

New York has won three of the Magic and the Knicks' last five encounters, but Orlando has won the last two, including a commanding 124-107 victory on November 13. The Magic's recent success suggests that momentum has shifted in their favor, but the Knicks demonstrated last season that they can control the series with outstanding defensive play.

The Knicks will have to depend on their physical defense and rebounding advantage to turn things around, while Orlando might prolong their winning streak if it keeps up the tempo and relies on their effective scoring. The Magic may have a slight advantage due to their recent confidence, but this game could go either way.

Date Results Nov 13, 2025 Magic 124-107 Knicks Jan 07, 2025 Magic 103-94 Knicks Dec 28, 2024 Knicks 108-85 Magic Dec 16, 2024 Knicks 100-91 Magic Dec 04, 2024 Knicks 121-106 Magic

More NBA news and coverage