How to watch Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Orlando Magic will host the LA Clippers to start the highly anticipated NBA game on November 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The LA Clippers have an average of 111.7 points per game, while the Orlando Magic have an average of 115.9. The Magic have a slight advantage with 24.4 assists over 23.9, but they dominate the glass with 44.9 rebounds per game compared to the Clippers' 41.4.

Orlando leads marginally with 5.6 blocks compared to 5.3 from LA and records 8.3 steals per game, slightly less than the Clippers' 8.7.

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will face the LA Clippers in an exciting NBA game on November 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

DateNovember 20, 2025
Tip-off Time7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
VenueKia Center
LocationOrlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner is shooting 83.5% from the free-throw line and 45.7% from the field while averaging 22.8 points per game.

Jalen Suggs records 3.0 turnovers over 23.0 minutes while contributing 4.7 assists per game.

Goga Bitadze contributes 1.27 blocks in each game.

Orlando Magic injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
C, Moritz WagnerKnee injuryOut
PF, Paolo BancheroGroin injuryOut

LA Clippers team news

James Harden is scoring 26.2 points every game while shooting an astounding 92.2% from the free-throw line and 43.6% from the field.

Ivica Zubac averages 10.8 rebounds per game, comprising 7.4 on defense and 3.4 on offense.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 1.15 blocks per game.

LA Clippers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
SF, Jordan MillerHamstring injuryDay-to-Day
SF, Kawhi LeonardAnkle injuryDay-to-Day

Orlando Magic and LA Clippers head-to-head record

Based on their previous five meetings, the Clippers, who have defeated the Magic four times in a row, may win this game once more. Orlando was kept below 100 points in three of those games due to excellent defensive performances. The Magic's lone win over this period was in March 2023, indicating that they have had difficulty overcoming this Clippers core.

Los Angeles may rely on their disciplined defense and late-game performance if current trends continue, while Orlando will require a more potent offensive performance to eventually turn the tide of this game.

DateResults
Apr 01, 2025Clippers 96-87 Magic
Nov 21, 2024Clippers 104-93 Magic
Mar 30, 2024Clippers 100-97 Magic
Nov 01, 2023Clippers 118-102 Magic
Mar 19, 2023Magic 113-108 Clippers

